Mulla Talal: I have not received a single dinar from the state

Shafaq News / Ahmed Mulla Talal, a former spokesman for Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said that he did not receive any salary for his previous work.

Talal tweeted, "I have not received a single dinar from the state for the past five months," adding, "I asked the prime minister's office for 500,000 dinars, and I gave them to a needy citizen in Basra."

He added, "I bought my office from my own money and it still is in the government palace," calling on the Integrity Commission, the Bureau of Financial Supervision, the council of Representatives, the media, the UN Security Council, "to prove him wrong".

On November 26, 2020, the Iraqi Prime Minister's spokesman, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, announced his resignation from his post, about four months after taking office.