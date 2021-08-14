Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

“Mountain of Death” threatens an Iraqi town

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-14T09:45:25+0000
“Mountain of Death” threatens an Iraqi town

Shafaq News/ The director of Shirqat district, north of Saladin Governorate, said, on Saturday, the Ashur district is targeted because of its proximity to Makhmur and the infiltration of ISIS elements.

Gerges Ismail Hijab, told Shafaq News Agency, "During the last week, the district was subjected to three attacks that targeted villages and areas close to Makhmur Mountains which represent a stronghold of ISIS elements and a point for launching its terrorist attacks."

He stressed that the security forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces “will not allow any violations or attacks that affect civilians.”

During the past few days, ISIS targeted Ashur district in three attacks, on a gas station and a PMF security point in addition to the assassination of the mukhtar of a remote village for his cooperation with the security and intelligence services.

related

A new explosion targets an international coalition convoy in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-21 21:15:13
A new explosion targets an international coalition convoy in Saladin

A security force arrests 16 employees in Saladin 

Date: 2021-07-13 09:42:57
A security force arrests 16 employees in Saladin 

PMF bombs ISIS sites in eastern Saladin

Date: 2021-04-18 07:58:39
PMF bombs ISIS sites in eastern Saladin

all sectors east Saladin are under control, PMF says

Date: 2021-06-18 11:23:53
all sectors east Saladin are under control, PMF says

Iraqi army clears the largest terrorist stronghold north of Saladin

Date: 2021-01-08 09:08:35
Iraqi army clears the largest terrorist stronghold north of Saladin

Heavy Security deployment in Saladin to protect Shiite visitors of Samarra

Date: 2021-02-14 12:32:30
Heavy Security deployment in Saladin to protect Shiite visitors of Samarra

Joint Operations Command reveals the circumstances of "Lions of al-Jazeera"

Date: 2021-02-01 09:49:44
Joint Operations Command reveals the circumstances of "Lions of al-Jazeera"

Investment Commission head returns to his position by a federal decision

Date: 2021-03-10 15:47:31
Investment Commission head returns to his position by a federal decision