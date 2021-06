Shafaq News/ The local authorities are preparing to resume work at the Mosul train station, which has been suspended for years, after rehabilitating it.

Talib Jawad Kadhim, Director General of Railways in Iraq, told Shafaq News agency that work is underway to rehabilitate the Mosul-Baghdad railway through a two-phase plan; only goods and oil will be delivered during the first phase, while travelers will be allowed to take it in the second phase of the plan