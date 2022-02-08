Mosul deputy commissioner resigns: Mafias were stronger than the state

Shafaq News / Mosul deputy commissioner, Zuhair al-Araji, resigned from his post today.

Al-Araji said in a press conference today, "it is time to make space for others to work", noting that there was an agreement for him to be deputy commissioner for only one year following Mosul's liberation from ISIS.

He noted that he will stay in office until a new deputy commissioner is assigned.

"The Mafias were stronger than the state, and controlled everything they wanted over the past years until 2014, with the power of weapons", he added.