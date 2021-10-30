Mortars fell in Diyala, no causalities

Shafaq News/ Mortar shells fell on Saturday evening on a village south of Baqubah, Diyala Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "Five shells fell on the village of Al-Jadida south of Buhrz District without causing any casualties."

The source confirmed that "the source of the shells is still unknown, but ISIS is likely to be involved in the attack," adding, "security forces launched a campaign in search of the origin of the shells."

It is worth noting that many villages in Diyala are considered hotspots as they are subjected to continuous attacks, often launched y ISIS elements