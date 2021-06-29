Mortars attack kills two Iraqi policemen in Saladin
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-29T08:54:29+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source reported, on Tuesday, that two members of the Iraqi Police were wounded in an ISIS attack on the outskirts of Samarra district, Saladin Governorate center.
The source told Shafaq News Agency, ISIS elements lunched mortars on two barracks of the Federal Police in the Al-Tayoub area, east of Samarra, southeast of Tikrit, which injured two policemen and destroyed a thermal surveillance camera.
He added that security forces rushed reinforcements to the scene and launched a combing operation in the vicinity of the incident trying to find the terrorists.
It is noteworthy that the areas on the outskirts of Samarra have been a target to frequent attacks and security incidents which killed security forces, government officials and civilians.
The vast rugged areas represent hideouts for ISIS militants.
In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.
Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.