Mortar shells wound a civilian in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, mortar shells wounded a civilian when mortars fired northeast of Baquba.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that four mortar shells had been launched onto the Al-Sawaed village on the outskirts of Al-Abara district, northeast of Baquba, injuring a civilian."

A security force rushed to the scene, searching for the sources of the missiles.

It is worth noting that ISIS members are hidden in orchards and villages for the Al-Abara; therefore, the area is subjected to frequent attacks by the security forces against the terrorist group.