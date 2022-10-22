Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Mortar shells wound a civilian in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-22T20:38:37+0000
Mortar shells wound a civilian in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, mortar shells wounded a civilian when mortars fired northeast of Baquba.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that four mortar shells had been launched onto the Al-Sawaed village on the outskirts of Al-Abara district, northeast of Baquba, injuring a civilian."

A security force rushed to the scene, searching for the sources of the missiles.

It is worth noting that ISIS members are hidden in orchards and villages for the Al-Abara; therefore, the area is subjected to frequent attacks by the security forces against the terrorist group.

related

Two policemen injured in an explosion northeast of Baquba

Date: 2021-06-27 10:52:29
Two policemen injured in an explosion northeast of Baquba

Fire destroys more than six dunums of orchards south of Baquba

Date: 2021-06-27 17:52:01
Fire destroys more than six dunums of orchards south of Baquba

Iraqi soldier killed and another wounded in an explosion northeast of Baquba

Date: 2021-06-27 20:03:33
Iraqi soldier killed and another wounded in an explosion northeast of Baquba

Three policemen injured in an explosion northeast of Baquba

Date: 2021-09-21 11:47:02
Three policemen injured in an explosion northeast of Baquba

One killed in an explosion in Baquba

Date: 2021-10-26 10:30:39
One killed in an explosion in Baquba

Two killed in an armed quarrel in Diyala

Date: 2021-11-05 07:42:22
Two killed in an armed quarrel in Diyala

Security authorities in Baquba to resume traffic on roads closed since 2007

Date: 2021-11-25 10:51:44
Security authorities in Baquba to resume traffic on roads closed since 2007

ISIS attacks an army security point southeast of Baquba

Date: 2022-02-09 21:34:54
ISIS attacks an army security point southeast of Baquba