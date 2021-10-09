Report
Mortar shells target an election center in Kirkuk
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-09T19:16:58+0000
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a security source said that mortar shells fell near an election center in Kirkuk.
The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Four mortar shells landed near the Tigris School (electoral center) in Zanqar village, south of Kirkuk."
He pointed out that "no injuries were recorded."
No further details were disclosed.
