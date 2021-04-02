Report

Mortar shells and explosive materials found under building rubble in Mosul

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-02T12:04:31+0000
Shafaq News / A security source reported that mortar shells and highly explosive materials were found while al-Hashd al-Shaabi Forces were removing the rubble of a building in Mosul.

The source told Shafaq News agency that al-Hashd's experts found a pile of mortar bombs with explosive materials under the rubble of a building during the campaign launched a few days ago.

The campaign was launched after the visit of al-Hashd's head, Faleh Al-Fayyad, to Nineveh Governorate, and it aims to remove the remaining rubble and collapsing buildings.

Al-Hashd's experts remove 1,000 tons of rubble daily, in several locations.

