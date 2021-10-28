Mortar attack targets al-Miqdadiyah

Shafaq News/ Four mortar shells reportedly landed in a village in al-Miqdadiyah district, 40 kilometers northeast to Baquba, leaving no casualties earlier today, Thursday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces rushed to the territory, established a cordon around the site, and launched a search campaign to locate the source of the fire.

"No material or human damages from the attack were reported," the source said.

Diyala's Tuesday was riddled with two bloody attacks that resurrected the memories of sectarian conflict in the ethnically and religiously diverse governorate in 2006-2007.

On Tuesday evening, a group of ISIS terrorists abducted three persons in exchange for ransom. However, after killing the abductees, the group ambushed their relatives on a road leading to the exchange site and showered with bullets and mortar shells after blowing a series of explosive devices. At least fifteen persons were injured in the attack that ended up with fourteen persons dead.

In the aftermath of the attack, a group of unidentified assailants waged a retaliatory attack on the nearby Sunni Nahr Imam village, killing and injuring scores of unarmed civilians and burning the only Healthcare facility in the village, a mosque, and many cars and properties.