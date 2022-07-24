Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Morning demonstrations in Baghdad, Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-24T08:40:55+0000
Morning demonstrations in Baghdad, Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Hundreds of unemployed graduates organized a picket at the front gate of Dhi Qar's oil company to demand jobs, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported on Sunday morning.

Elsewhere in Dhi Qar, tribespeople from the tribes of Bani Zeid and Khafaja blocked the road that links al-Shatra to the governorate's capital city, Nasiriyah, by burning tires to protest the lack of government action toward drought and poor power supply.

In Baghdad, a group of daily wagers serving in the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) gathered near the headquarters of the Finance Ministry since the early hours of this morning.

The demonstrators called for enrolling them on the permanent government payroll after years as daily wagers.

related

Demonstrators south of Dhi Qar demand to improve services

Date: 2021-12-06 13:56:58
Demonstrators south of Dhi Qar demand to improve services

Iraqi authorities suspend +100 arrest warrants against activists in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-14 16:47:01
Iraqi authorities suspend +100 arrest warrants against activists in Dhi Qar

Two men sentenced to one year in prison for posting Saddam Hussein's photos on Facebook

Date: 2021-04-15 11:09:30
Two men sentenced to one year in prison for posting Saddam Hussein's photos on Facebook

Four employees of the Dhi Qar Oil company arrested for bribery

Date: 2021-03-29 18:33:16
Four employees of the Dhi Qar Oil company arrested for bribery

"hemorrhagic fever" kills four people; infections are increasing

Date: 2022-04-27 18:40:46
"hemorrhagic fever" kills four people; infections are increasing

Demonstrators picket government departments in Najaf and Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-06-20 07:45:28
Demonstrators picket government departments in Najaf and Dhi Qar

A huge security force arrives in Dhi Qar ahead of Pope's visit

Date: 2021-03-03 12:59:11
A huge security force arrives in Dhi Qar ahead of Pope's visit

Fierce competition between the Sadrist bloc and Imtidad movement in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-10-10 16:45:30
Fierce competition between the Sadrist bloc and Imtidad movement in Dhi Qar