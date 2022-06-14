More than 700 families have not returned to their areas in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Northeast of Diyala, 19 villages in the Al-Saadiya district are still missing their residents who left their areas due to the heavy damage left by al-Qaeda and ISIS.

An official source told Shafaq News Agency that "more than 700 families in 19 villages have not returned for 8 to 15 years due to the lack of services, security measures, and living conditions."

The source pointed out that despite securing some essential services, the majority refuse to return, for various reasons, including security concerns, tribal revenge, and social adaptation in other areas.

"Only shepherds and livestock owners wish to return." He said.

Al-Saadiya district is exposed to frequent attacks on the borders of Saladin due to security gaps and the lack of military reinforcements.

Thousands of families were displaced during the ISIS invasion.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.