Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

More than 70 injuries in demonstrations today in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-27T14:58:06+0000
More than 70 injuries in demonstrations today in Iraq

Shafaq News / The High Commission for Human Rights in Iraq reported on Tuesday, the demonstrations of Monday, October 26 and Tuesday October 27, 2020 in Baghdad and a number of governorates. 

The Commission stated that 70 demonstrators were injured in Baghdad, Karbala and Babel governorates.

About 20 protesters were injured and 91 rioters were arrested due to clashes with the security forces and some non-peaceful demonstrators throwing Molotov cocktails to the security forces, in addition to the use of stones by both parties and the use of liquefied gases Tears by the security forces to disperse the demonstrators. " it added.

The commission called on all parties to take utmost restraint and stay away from any clashes, calling on the demonstrators to "preserve the demonstrations peaceful."

It also called on "the security forces to protect the demonstrators and cooperate with them to preserve public and private property."


related

Despite the warnings, a new targeting of the US-Coalition

Date: 2020-09-29 13:43:44
Despite the warnings, a new targeting of the US-Coalition

Tents of protesters were on fire in Iraq’ Babel Governorate

Date: 2020-10-20 13:49:26
Tents of protesters were on fire in Iraq’ Babel Governorate

Iraqi civil defense contains fires in Badr organization headquarters

Date: 2020-07-28 05:32:56
Iraqi civil defense contains fires in Badr organization headquarters

Officers arrested for assaulting a female physician in Babel

Date: 2020-08-13 19:17:42
Officers arrested for assaulting a female physician in Babel

The judiciary releases a health official in Babel on a bail

Date: 2020-08-19 12:03:54
The judiciary releases a health official in Babel on a bail

An attack on a convoy of the international coalition damages a civilian vehicle and injures a citizen

Date: 2020-09-02 17:40:04
An attack on a convoy of the international coalition damages a civilian vehicle and injures a citizen

A new explosion targets an international coalition convoy in Babel

Date: 2020-09-27 16:30:35
A new explosion targets an international coalition convoy in Babel