Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

More than 5,000 new cases recorded against ISIS

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-23T07:54:33+0000
More than 5,000 new cases recorded against ISIS

Shafaq News / The Commission for Investigation and Collection of Evidence and Documents in Duhok, announced recording thousands of crimes committed by ISIS terrorist organization back in 2014.

The committee spokesperson, Nechirvan Suleiman, said on Sunday that the committee, in cooperation with UNITAD and the Federal Government, managed to record five thousand cases affiliated with 90 thousand crimes, (including rape, slavery, murder, and torture), that ISIS committed when it invaded Iraqi cities in 2014.

He added that work is ongoing to collect more evidence, since ISIS crimes are classified as international crimes.

ISIS's invasion of Iraq in 2014 caused thousands of deaths and displacements. More than 1293 people were killed and 6417 went missing in Sinjar only.

related

Iraq's Defense Minister: ISIS now has fewer sleeper cells in Iraq

Date: 2022-01-22 17:01:39
Iraq's Defense Minister: ISIS now has fewer sleeper cells in Iraq

ISIS's "Minister of agriculture" arrested in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-01-08 15:53:48
ISIS's "Minister of agriculture" arrested in Al-Anbar

Fouad Hussein called on neighboring countries to respect the sovereignty of Iraq

Date: 2020-09-17 15:19:04
Fouad Hussein called on neighboring countries to respect the sovereignty of Iraq

Expert: ISIS attacks are expected to increase 

Date: 2022-03-10 21:24:08
Expert: ISIS attacks are expected to increase 

UK dispatches a warship loaded with 18 jets to help eradicating ISIS remnants

Date: 2021-05-04 11:02:19
UK dispatches a warship loaded with 18 jets to help eradicating ISIS remnants

More than 10 people are killed in an ISIS attack

Date: 2020-11-09 07:51:56
More than 10 people are killed in an ISIS attack

After an overnight manhunt, security forces apprehend an ISIS terrorist

Date: 2021-09-04 07:55:41
After an overnight manhunt, security forces apprehend an ISIS terrorist

ISIS kills three Iraqis in Northeast Syria

Date: 2021-07-23 12:33:51
ISIS kills three Iraqis in Northeast Syria