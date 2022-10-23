More than 5,000 new cases recorded against ISIS

Shafaq News / The Commission for Investigation and Collection of Evidence and Documents in Duhok, announced recording thousands of crimes committed by ISIS terrorist organization back in 2014.

The committee spokesperson, Nechirvan Suleiman, said on Sunday that the committee, in cooperation with UNITAD and the Federal Government, managed to record five thousand cases affiliated with 90 thousand crimes, (including rape, slavery, murder, and torture), that ISIS committed when it invaded Iraqi cities in 2014.

He added that work is ongoing to collect more evidence, since ISIS crimes are classified as international crimes.

ISIS's invasion of Iraq in 2014 caused thousands of deaths and displacements. More than 1293 people were killed and 6417 went missing in Sinjar only.