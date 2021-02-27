Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

More than 40 people were wounded in Dhi Qar demonstrations

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-27T16:56:52+0000
More than 40 people were wounded in Dhi Qar demonstrations

Shafaq News / More than 40 people were wounded during demonstrations in central Dhi Qar, Health Department announced, on Saturday.

The spokesman for the department, Ammar Al-Zamili told Shafaq News Agency, "41 people were wounded in Nasiriya in which 25 protesters and 16 security forces.”

In turn, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the security forces fired bullets intensively near the building of Dhi Qar governorate to disperse the demonstrators who refused the appointment of Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi as the new governor.

Violent clashes in Nasiriya over the past six days killed two demonstrators and injured dozens of other demonstrators and police.

The demonstrators are demanding the dismissal of Governor Nazem Al-Waeli.

related

A demonstrator shot and seriously injured in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-02-08 06:05:37
A demonstrator shot and seriously injured in Nasiriyah

An official in Dhi Qar warn of the exacerbation of the overfishing problem

Date: 2021-01-18 14:36:44
An official in Dhi Qar warn of the exacerbation of the overfishing problem

Iraqi Minister of interior to visit Dhi Qar tomorrow

Date: 2021-02-24 16:25:51
Iraqi Minister of interior to visit Dhi Qar tomorrow

Three protestors injured in an explosion in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-08-21 20:15:23
Three protestors injured in an explosion in Dhi Qar

Dhi Qar to form a committee to prepare for the Pope's visit

Date: 2021-02-02 16:55:58
Dhi Qar to form a committee to prepare for the Pope's visit

Al-Asadi to take over Dhi Qar governor duties despite the pressures, a source says

Date: 2021-02-27 12:14:39
Al-Asadi to take over Dhi Qar governor duties despite the pressures, a source says

The Families of Dhi Qar demonstrator’s victims meet the head of the Supreme Judicial Council

Date: 2020-12-06 12:08:54
The Families of Dhi Qar demonstrator’s victims meet the head of the Supreme Judicial Council

Demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-12 12:45:50
Demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar