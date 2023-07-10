More than 31,000 Aircraft Navigate Iraq's Airspace in 60 Days

Shafaq News/ More than 31,000 aircraft had traversed the Iraqi airspace in May and June, the head of the State-owned aviation agency said on Monday.

The Director-General of the General Company for Air Navigation Services, Abbas Sabbar al-Baydani, said that the Transportation Ministry's policy prioritizes the adherence to the standards and prerequisites established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

"This has catalyzed a tangible improve to in the number of airline corporations utilizing Iraq's strategically positioned airspace for their transit routes."

In May alone, Iraq's airspace was the transit route for 14,894 aircraft, while 3,896 aircraft were recorded approaching the Iraqi airspace.

The subsequent month of June witnessed an even more amplified aerial movement, with the country's airspace facilitating the transit of 16,340 aircraft. In addition, 4,210 aircraft approached Iraq.