More than 30 high-ranking officers were served arrest, summon orders in September: official

Shafaq News/ More than 30 arrest and summons orders have been issued and executed against high-ranking officials and senior figures in September, Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission announced on Saturday.

A statement by the Investigation Department of the Commission disclosed that judicial authorities issued a total of 34 arrest and summons orders in cases that were investigated by the Commission's directorates and investigation offices in Baghdad and other governorates.

These orders, according to the statement, were subsequently referred to the judiciary.

Notably, the orders, which were issued against 34 high-ranking officials during the period from September 1st to September 30th, were divided into 30 summons orders and 4 arrest orders.

The statement further outlined that these orders encompassed a former member of the parliament, three former ministers, a current governor, two former governors, 11 current general directors, 11 former general directors, two former officials, and a former member of a governorate council.