More than 29,000 displaced had received identification documents in the region's camps 

Shafaq News/ The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees announced on Monday that more than 29,000 displaced persons in the Kurdistan region's camps have obtained identification documents.

UNHCR media official, Firas Al-Khatib, told Shafaq News Agency, "The process of issuing civil status cards and citizenship certificates for the displaced was resumed at the beginning of this year in the Kurdistan Region's camps, after it was suspended for a while due to the spread of COVID-19."

"The displaced who obtained their documents can find job opportunities and proceed with their legal affairs, whether inside the camps or even upon their return to their original areas of residence."