Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

More than 253 military operations were carried against ISIS in 2020

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-19T17:30:42+0000
More than 253 military operations were carried against ISIS in 2020

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service announced that more than 253 military operations had been carried out against ISIS during the current year.

The agency said in a statement, "these operations were carried out "under the direct directions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the direct supervision and planning of the Head of the Counter-Terrorism Service."

The statement added, "through these operations, the security forces were able to arrest 292 terrorists and kill 206 others", noting, "these operations were carried out with air support from the Iraqi air force and the international coalition aircraft."

"The digital security teams of the Counter-Terrorism Service have succeeded in tracking down 26,280 accounts of terrorist gangs on social media platforms and instant messaging sites, as well as targeting terrorist cells and their electronic platforms that spread hatred and extremism among its sects", the statement explained.

related

A new attack on US-Coalition convoys

Date: 2020-09-17 18:50:38
A new attack on US-Coalition convoys

Iraq: new decisions to curb COVID-19

Date: 2020-07-26 12:52:47
Iraq: new decisions to curb COVID-19

The Iraqi government responds to the "Compulsory Military Service" news

Date: 2020-08-17 16:28:11
The Iraqi government responds to the "Compulsory Military Service" news

Nadia Murad reports Trump personally on Yezidis’ inability to return to their areas in Iraq

Date: 2019-07-18 11:55:21
Nadia Murad reports Trump personally on Yezidis’ inability to return to their areas in Iraq

Student’s guide for 2020/2021 academic year

Date: 2020-11-10 21:03:09
Student’s guide for 2020/2021 academic year

Iraq stops the visa granted facilities to the Turks

Date: 2020-07-28 14:21:45
Iraq stops the visa granted facilities to the Turks

Plasschaert: low GDP in Iraq and lack of confidence for investors

Date: 2020-08-26 15:08:57
Plasschaert: low GDP in Iraq and lack of confidence for investors

Health condition in Iraq is good

Date: 2020-04-22 23:29:03
Health condition in Iraq is good