More than 253 military operations were carried against ISIS in 2020

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service announced that more than 253 military operations had been carried out against ISIS during the current year.

The agency said in a statement, "these operations were carried out "under the direct directions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the direct supervision and planning of the Head of the Counter-Terrorism Service."

The statement added, "through these operations, the security forces were able to arrest 292 terrorists and kill 206 others", noting, "these operations were carried out with air support from the Iraqi air force and the international coalition aircraft."

"The digital security teams of the Counter-Terrorism Service have succeeded in tracking down 26,280 accounts of terrorist gangs on social media platforms and instant messaging sites, as well as targeting terrorist cells and their electronic platforms that spread hatred and extremism among its sects", the statement explained.