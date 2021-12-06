More than 20 Iraqi universities attended Iraqi-Turkish academic forum in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, hosted the "Cultural Forum for Iraqi-Turkish Universities" on Monday morning.

The symposium organized by the Iraqi University was attended by Turkey's ambassador to Iraq Alireza Guney, the head of the International Universities Council Orhan Hekmat Aziz Oglu, and a group of Iraqi academic figures.

In a statement to the Turkish "Anadolu" agency, Guney said that the symposium discussed ways of bolstering prospects of academic cooperation between Turkish and Iraqi universities and the hurdles impeding the progress of the academic process.

The diplomat said that the meeting devised a roadmap to address the academic challenges and problems.

Aziz Oglu said that the forum was attended by the heads of more than 20 Iraqi universities, indicating that its recommendations will be submitted to the chair of Higher Education, Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.