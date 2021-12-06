Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

More than 20 Iraqi universities attended Iraqi-Turkish academic forum in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-06T09:13:13+0000
More than 20 Iraqi universities attended Iraqi-Turkish academic forum in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, hosted the "Cultural Forum for Iraqi-Turkish Universities" on Monday morning.

The symposium organized by the Iraqi University was attended by Turkey's ambassador to Iraq Alireza Guney, the head of the International Universities Council Orhan Hekmat Aziz Oglu, and a group of Iraqi academic figures.

In a statement to the Turkish "Anadolu" agency, Guney said that the symposium discussed ways of bolstering prospects of academic cooperation between Turkish and Iraqi universities and the hurdles impeding the progress of the academic process.

The diplomat said that the meeting devised a roadmap to address the academic challenges and problems.

Aziz Oglu said that the forum was attended by the heads of more than 20 Iraqi universities, indicating that its recommendations will be submitted to the chair of Higher Education, Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

related

The Iraqi-Turkish Visa agreement might be reactivated, Iraqi ambassador to Turkey expects

Date: 2020-12-19 09:33:06
The Iraqi-Turkish Visa agreement might be reactivated, Iraqi ambassador to Turkey expects

Turkey releases 50+ Iraqi immigrants

Date: 2020-09-14 20:35:14
Turkey releases 50+ Iraqi immigrants

30 patients to be transferred from Iraq to Turkey to receive medical treatment

Date: 2021-03-12 14:20:23
30 patients to be transferred from Iraq to Turkey to receive medical treatment

Turkey arrests 18 ISIS terror suspects

Date: 2020-12-02 12:27:56
Turkey arrests 18 ISIS terror suspects

More than 300 Iraqi refugees returned from Turkey, Ministry of Immigration

Date: 2019-10-23 12:46:27
More than 300 Iraqi refugees returned from Turkey, Ministry of Immigration

The Iraqi Presidency: Turkey violates Iraq’s sovereignty

Date: 2020-08-11 19:31:58
The Iraqi Presidency: Turkey violates Iraq’s sovereignty

Iraqis rank first as the most Arab people buying homes in Turkey

Date: 2021-09-29 08:40:41
Iraqis rank first as the most Arab people buying homes in Turkey

More than 20 thousand investors have been naturalized in Turkey

Date: 2020-12-31 08:53:54
More than 20 thousand investors have been naturalized in Turkey