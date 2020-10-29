More than 1400 civilians have been inadvertently killed by the US-led coalition

Shafaq News / more than 1400 civilians were killed by U.S.-led coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, the U.S. military said on Thursday as it updated a tally of accidental deaths in the fight against ISIS.

"Since the beginning of operations in 2014, the coalition liberated 110 thousand Km2 and 7.7 million people from ISIS in Syria and Iraq." The Coalition said in a statement.

“Between August 2014 and September 2020, the coalition carried out 34,917 anti-terrorism raids," it added.

“The U.S.-led Operation Inherent Resolve assessment showed at least 1,410 civilians have been inadvertently killed in the coalition airstrikes," it said.



