More than 100 Iraqis to be voluntarily evacuated from Poland's borders

Shafaq News/ Iraq will evacuate more than one hundred Iraqi nationals stranded at the Belarusian borders with the European Union, spokesperson to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed al-Sahhaf, said on Sunday.

Al-Sahhaf said in a statement earlier today that 110 Iraqis have applied for voluntary repatriation after contacting the Iraqi embassy in Poland.

"Their repatriation, in coordination with the Belarusian, will take place via Baghdad and Erbil airports," he said.

On December 19, al-Sahhaf stated, "we were able to make ten evacuation flights from Minsk, with a number of 3,718 passengers, in coordination with Iraqi Airways."

"We have so far granted 515 laissez-passers to those who lost their passports, in Belarus, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland," he added.