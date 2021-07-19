Report

More than 10 villages southwest of Kirkuk are now under ISIS control, Official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-19T12:45:40+0000
More than 10 villages southwest of Kirkuk are now under ISIS control, Official says

Shafaq News/ Sources in Kirkuk reported, on Monday, that more than 10 villages between the districts of Al-Riyadh and Al-Rashad, southwest of the Governorate, are now under ISIS control.

A source in the 56th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Hawija district told Shafaq News Agency, "About 10-15 villages in remote areas between Al-Riyadh and Al-Rashad are under ISIS control due to the absence of the security forces."

The source confirmed, "ISIS elements are forcing the residents to provide the supplies and food," noting that "the residents yielded to ISIS demands to preserve their lives and properties.” 

In turn, the director of the Al-Riyadh district, Muhammad Ahmad Al-Obeidi, confirmed ISIS influence and in the villages located between Al-Rashad and Al-Riyadh.”

Al-Obeidi told Shafaq News Agency, "The villages between the two areas are scattered, some of them are uninhabited, and others have a few houses.”

It is noteworthy that the southwest of Kirkuk is considered a hotspot for ISIS due to its vast areas, and its long borders with several governorates.

