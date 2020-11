Shafaq News / Today, Monday, official information has been published in a statement issued from the Security Media Cell office about the Al-Radwaniyah attack.

"Four terrorists targeted, late Sunday, a checkpoint in Al-Radwaniyah, the southern outskirts of the Iraqi capital, which killed four people and wounded three others."

Yesterday, unidentified gunmen –may be ISIS affiliated- attacked with grenades and gunfire a control Tower for Al-Hashd and Iraqi army.