More than 10,000 displaced families are still in Khanaqin, official

Shafaq News / The head of Khanaqin's migration Department, Ali Ghazi Agha, said that more than 10,000 internally displaced families still live in Khanaqin.

Agha told Shafaq News agency that 85% of the families were displaced from al-Saadiyah, Jalawla, and the outskirts of al-Muqdadiyah, in addition to 15% displaced from al-Anbar and Saladin.

He added that some of the families that registered to return to their original areas of residence were not able to do so, due to the destruction of their houses, tribal conflicts, and the unstable security situation.

Most families, according to Agha, were included in the ministry of migration's grant (1,500,000 Dinars), and continuously receive aid.

Security incidents that took place in Diyala between 2005 and 2015 have promoted the residents to seek safe havens in Diyala and outside it.

The file has not been addressed due to the bad security situation tension.