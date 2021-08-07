Report

More parties to drop out of the parliamentary elections, source said

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-07T09:05:31+0000
Shafaq News/ New parties will join the caravan of the political blocs dropping out from the Iraqi parliamentary elections scheduled to October 10 later this year, a high-profile political source revealed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the political parties recognize that the elections will not be held on the date set by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government.

"In the next few days, influential political figures and blocs will withdraw from the elections," the source forecasted.

Last July, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, toppled the first domino in a series of withdrawals. Shortly after, the Iraqi Communist Party and the Iraqi Tribune dropped out. The last party to withdraw was Saleh al-Mutlaq's Iraqi Front for National Dialogue.

