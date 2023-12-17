Monitors document irregularities in Iraqi Provincial Council special voting

Shafaq News / The Alliance of Networks and National Election Monitoring Organizations for the Iraqi Provincial Councils elections released a comprehensive report on Sunday, outlining their vigilant observation of all special voting centers across participating governorates and revealing significant observations made at these locations.

Covering 221 electoral centers (equivalent to 257 polling stations), monitored by 219 observers and 31 mobile teams, the Alliance's report highlighted both positive and negative aspects of the electoral process.

Positive findings included the provision of a secure environment, timely arrival of polling staff, the introduction of a special voter register from military and security forces, and the presence of observers and political entities at the centers.

However, concerning observations were also noted, such as voters escorted by officers, continuation of electoral campaigns near polling centers, and instances of voters being allowed to vote without proper verification.

These observations prompted a set of recommendations, including addressing electronic device malfunctions, investigating instances of forced voting, reinforcing the principle of voter freedom, preventing campaign activities at polling centers, enabling monitor mobility, and ensuring transparent counting procedures at polling stations.