Money is not the only issue, Construction Minister says on Baghdad's traffic

Shafaq News/ The failure of transportation projects in Baghdad cannot only be attributed to financial challenges, Iraq's Construction Minister Bangen Rikani said on Sunday.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Rikani remarked, "Projects devised to alleviate traffic congestion, particularly in the capital, mostly falter for various reasons. Notably, the metro project, which demands extensive funding, faces significant challenges in tunnel excavation owing to the high groundwater levels."

On the subject of the city's passenger bus system, Rikani elucidated, "Buses that were introduced in Baghdad to ferry citizens operated on specific routes, and were sparingly utilized, failing to achieve their desired impact. Many residents exhibit a preference for private taxis over these bus services."

Regarding the proposed Baghdad monorail, he indicated, "Efforts are underway to implement the suspended train system, which might potentially offer a solution to a fraction of the traffic gridlock afflicting the capital."

This insight into Baghdad's transit dynamics underscores the multifaceted challenges that urban transportation projects face, necessitating both innovative solutions and responsive governance.