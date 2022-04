Shafaq News/ The Sunni Endowments in Iraq and the Kurdish Ministry of Endowment announced that Monday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

Both official sides said that the Shawwal crescent was not sighted.

According to the Endowments, and the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Kurdistan, the crescent moon of Shawwal was not sighted in Iraq on Saturday; hence, Sunday, May 1, will be the last day of Ramadan 2022, and Monday, May 2, will be celebrated as the first day of Eid Al Fitr.