Molotov hurled at Communist party headquarters in Najaf, latter slams the government

Shafaq News/ Unknown assailants flung a Molotov cocktail toward the headquarters of the Iraqi Communist Party in Najaf, the local committee of the party said on Sunday.

A press release by the committee accused "night bats" of "repeating the aggression against the house of the Communists in Najaf" in an attempt to "intimidate them" and "deter them from combating corruption".

The committee lambasted the attack and the Iraqi government's "persistent failure to protect the citizens in general, and our party's headquarters in particular."

"Inaction and complacency in exposing the perpetrators and bringing them to justice will exacerbate the crisis and plunge the country into further chaos and devastation, wasting real opportunities to build a democratic system in which power is peacefully devolved."