Mohammed al-Iraqi warns of "malicious behavior"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-24T10:47:31+0000
Mohammed al-Iraqi warns of "malicious behavior"

Shafaq News / The Facebook account of Salih Mohammed al-Iraqi, close to Muqtada al-Sadr, warned that "malicious" behavior is being practiced.

"Many naive people would believe this, or believe that that minister came per an agreement with the movement or to appease it," he added, "We warn against such disrespectful deeds."

"We will not partner up with them in Parliament, nor in a government, etc.. we are people of reform, not hypocrites", he indicated.

The post noted, "No one represents us in any negotiations or dialogues", noting, "the smell of corruption ruined your nose".

