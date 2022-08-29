Mohammed Jaafar al-Sadr: "Muqtada al-Sadr is our leader.. so beware!"

Shafaq News / The Iraqi ambassador to London, Mohammed Jaafar al-Sadr, commented on the recent escalation taking place in Iraq.

Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "Sayed Muqtada al-Sadr is our virtuous leader... he is a red line, so beware."

Prominent Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr announced he is walking out of politics in a statement he shared on Twitter earlier today. The influential leader seized the opportunity to take an aim toward a senior Najaf clergyman, Ayatollah al-Haeri, and fellow Shiite politicians who opposed his calls for reform.

In the aftermath, followers of al-Sadr rallied outside the presidential palace and stormed the government headquarters, prompting caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to suspend cabinet meetings until further notice.