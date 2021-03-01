MoH urges the Parliament to expedite approval of the 2021 budget bill

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health and Environment urged the Parliament to expedite the approval of the federal budget for 2021 to begin appointing medical graduates, warning of the health system's collapse in the country due to COVID-19.

The ministry said in a press release that health institutions are in dire need of medicine graduates covered by the medical and health progression law for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020, to help confronting the spread of the virus.

The statement added that the pandemic required establishing many medical centers, highlighting the sacrifices of the "white army" and the health system that is on the verge of collapse.

The statement called for granting healthcare professionals allocations that commensurate with the size of the sacrifices they made, stressing that everyone should bear their responsibilities to secure the situation in the country.