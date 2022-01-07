MoH to launch a vaccination campaign following the spread of Omicron variant in Iraq

2022-01-07

Shafaq News / A source in the Iraqi Ministry of health and environment reported that the Ministry will launch a vaccination campaign so that citizens can receive the (third) booster dose against COVID-19. The source told Shafaq News agency that citizens of all ages will benefit from the campaign. Yesterday, five COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant have been detected in Duhok, Kurdistan's Minister of Health Saman Barzanji said. Barzanji said in a press conference earlier today, "the patients are members of the same family. They live in Duhok and recently returned from abroad." The Minister added that their condition is stable and does not require medical care. "Duhok's health directorate has taken the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus," he said. The Minister did not reveal the country the patients returned from. The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced today registering Omicron cases among members of a family that just returned to the country and a group of foreign diplomats.

