MoH sounding alarms over the spread of Coronavirus new strain

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-18T09:41:28+0000
MoH sounding alarms over the spread of Coronavirus new strain

Shafaq News/ The spread of the highly contagious Coronavirus variant first identified in Britain sparked concerns in the Iraqi Ministry of Health corridors with the country being a Hotspot to the strain.

The Minister of Health and Environment, Ali al-Tamimi, said in a press conference held today, "more than 50% of the cases registered in the Ministry are from the new strain," indicating, "severe cases emerged in pediatrics and adolescents. This is alarming, especially with the surge of critical and severe cases and the rise of admission rates; this puts too much pressure on the Healthcare system."

The Minister called for avoiding unnecessary inter-governorate transportation and levying hefty fines against violators.

