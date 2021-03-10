MoH salutes the White Army for Al-Kadhimiyah pilgrimage efforts

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced on Wednesday the success of the health support plan executed in conjunction with Al-Kadhimiyah pilgrimage, citing features of complacency with COVID-19 preventive measures by some pilgrims.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "preventive Healthcare teams have cited aspects of non-compliance and delinquency with the procedures and instructions issued by the Ministry of Health and the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety regarding embracing masks and social distancing."

The Ministry saluted the White Army's efforts for delivering decent medical services under the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as their outstanding efforts in the speedy evacuation of the victims of the terrorist attack near al-Aimmah Bridge.

The statement commended "the citizens who adhered to the instructions issued by the ministry," lamenting the complacency exhibited by some citizens and warning that the exacerbation of the current epidemiological situation puts an unbearable burden on the country's healthcare system.

The Ministry urged the citizens to seek medical care immediately upon the emergence of any COVID-19 symptoms.