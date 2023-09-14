MoH issues statement regarding health of religious leader Qasim al-Ta'i

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health released a clarification statement on Thursday regarding the health condition of the religious leader Qasim al-Ta'i.

In the statement, the Ministry mentioned that it had observed a statement attributed to the family of the religious leader Sheikh Qasim al-Ta'i circulating on some social media pages. The statement accused the Ministry of Health of negligence concerning his health condition and included inaccurate and scientifically imprecise information.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that it is "committed and responsible for providing healthcare to all citizens without exception or discrimination".