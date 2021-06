MoH has 68,000 job grades, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-28T14:25:09+0000

Shafaq News/ The Rapporteur of the Parliamentary Committee for Health, Haitham Al-Jubouri, delivered an official letter to the Ministry of Health (MoH) on the issue of job grades in the Federal Budget. A document appended by Al-Jubouri's signature said that the law on appointing Healthcare professionals prepared by the Committee "stipulated 68,000 job grades, not 65,000." Al-Jubouri urged the Ministry to strictly abide by the provisions of the Federal Budget law.

related

Iraqi MoH: the current epidemiological situation is worrying

Date: 2021-03-20 08:30:29

vaccination aversion prolongs the Pandemic, MoH says

Date: 2021-04-10 06:36:22

Parliament to nominate three non-partisan technocrats for the Ministry of Health, MP says

Date: 2021-05-04 15:43:53

Rasool asserts the security forces' cooperation with the Ministry of health

Date: 2021-02-18 14:08:54

Iraqi MP to question the ministry of health for "failing" in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic

Date: 2021-03-01 09:22:45