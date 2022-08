Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that four people were reported dead in the Karbala collapse incident, with six others pulled from the rubble.

The Ministry said in a statement that all the injured are receiving the appropriate medical treatment.

On Saturday an earth mound adjacent to the Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine gave way as a result of moisture saturation.

The landslide hit the ceiling of the shrine which then collapsed onto visitors.