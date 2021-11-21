MoFA on Minister Hussein statements to Israeli media: used the name of another channel 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated its rejection for forging peaceful ties with Israel, stressing that the Israeli TV channel that interviewed Minister Fuad Hussein had used the name of another media channel.

Spokesperson to the Ministry, Ahmed al-Sahhaf, said on Sunday, "the position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as it is known, is Iraq's steadfast and supportive position to the Palestinian cause, the full legitimate right of the Palestinians, and the rejection of Normalization with Israel. The Iraqi official position views this matter as a priority."

"Minister Fuad Hussein stressed in the Manama Dialogue, as in all the international forums, the right of the Palestinian people and denounced all the forms of Normalization."

The statement denounced the channel that impersonated another media outlet and attributed unfounded statements to the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs.

An Israeli tv channel broadcasted an interview with Minister Fuad Hussein on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue Forum in Bahrain.