MoFA: Iranian and Turkish attacks violate international charters and laws

Shafaq News / On Monday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) condemned the Iranian bombardment on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, considering the Iranian and Turkish attacks as a "violation" of international conventions and laws.

"The Iraqi government strongly condemns the Iranian bombing with drones and missiles on the Iraqi Kurdistan…the repeated attacks by Iranian and Turkish forces violate Iraq's sovereignty and the international charters and laws. It also violates the good neighborliness principle." The Ministry said in a statement.

"The government confirms that the Iraqi territory should not be a headquarters or a passage to attack any neighboring countries; at the same time, it refuses for Iraq to be an arena for conflicts and reckoning."