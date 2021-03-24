Report

MoF denies reports of Allawi threatening to resign

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-24T13:33:58+0000
Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Finance denied on Wednesday statements attributed to Minister of Finance, Ali Abdul Amir Allawi, about submitting his resignation if the Iraqi dinar is further devaluated.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said in a press release that the reports circulating on local and social media -and echoed by some MPs- about the resignation of the Minister of finance are unfounded.

The Ministry called upon the media outlets to confirm the news from the official sources and avoid publishing fake news.

Earlier today, media outlets quoted MP of Sadiqun bloc, Uday Awad, as saying that Finance Minister, Ali Allawi, threatened to resign if the exchange rate of the dinar changed against the dollar is changed.

