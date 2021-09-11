Report

Mithal al-Alusi on al-Kadhimi's visit to Iran: "courageous" demands shall be made

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-11T14:53:30+0000
Shafaq News/ Former member of the Iraqi parliament, Mithal al-Alusi, urged the Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to "courageously and directly" ask Iran to withdraw its hegemony over Iraq as he visits the Iranian capital, Tehran, tomorrow, Sunday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Alusi said, "the Iraqi Prime Minister shall courageously and directly ask Iran to halt its support to the armed militias that jeopardize the Iraqi state and pose a threat to the upcoming parliamentary elections for these groups will attempt to meddle the results in many Iraqi cities by the force of arms."

"Al-Kadhimi must ask Iraq to arrest its continuous offensive on the Iraqi territory (the Kurdistan Region) for it violates the Iraqi sovereignty and spawns security and political quandaries," he explained, "via those attacks, Iran plots to establish a more pronounced military and security presence in Iraq.

" The Prime Minister must demand Iran to refrain from using the Iraqi territory to attack neighboring countries," he concluded.

