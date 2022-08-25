Report

Missiles fell near Zelikan Camp, targeted Turkish forces

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-25T12:16:28+0000
Missiles fell near Zelikan Camp, targeted Turkish forces

Shafaq News/ On Thursday,  missiles fell in the vicinity of Zelikan camp in Bashiqa, where Turkish forces are deployed. A security source told Shafaq News Agency.

He did not provide further details.

The source said the missiles were launched from Mosul.

The district administrator, Muhammad Amin confirmed the news.

It is worth noting that Turkey regularly attacks Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Iraqi territories, especially in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The Iraqi authorities frequently condemned these interventions.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign affairs condemned the last Turkish attack targeting Sununi, Nineveh. 

Turkey said it had "neutralized" six senior commanders of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in a drone attack on a compound in Sinjar earlier this week.

Turkey's official "TRT" TV channel said that Ankara deployed "armed Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles" to strike "a compound of the PKK" in Sinjar in a joint operation of the Turkish army and intelligence agency.

The Iraqi Ministry said that this attack violated Iraq's sovereignty and threatened civilians.

