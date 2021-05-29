Report

Missile remnants of the US C-RAM land in government hospital in Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-29T12:41:30+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source reported on Saturday that missile remnants from the US C-RAM system fell on a government hospital in the center of Baghdad.

The American Embassy in Baghdad had activated the system earlier today.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the missile remnants fell on the emergency hospital of al-Karama in central Baghdad but no casualties or injuries were registered.

The source indicated that Rescue Services patrolled the area to make sure that no remnants had fallen on residential areas and that there were no victims among civilians.

It informed Shafaq News Agency, "The embassy located in the high-security diplomat square in Baghdad, activated the system and alarm sirens as a part of a security drill."

The inhabitants of neighboring areas were able to hear the alarm sirens.

The US C-RAM or counter-RAM system, is a set of systems used to detect and/or destroy incoming rockets, artillery, and mortar rounds in the air before they hit their ground targets, or simply provide early warning to protect areas of high importance.

