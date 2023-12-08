Missile attack targets the U.S. embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a missile attack targeted the vicinity of the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital.

An official security source told Shafaq News Agency that today, at dawn, the sirens sounded in the U.S. embassy compound in the Green Zone after explosions were heard.

According to prior information, several rockets had been fired at the embassy.

No further details were provided about the size of the damage.

The Green Zone houses Iraq's Parliament, numerous government buildings, and foreign embassies.

Surrounded by concrete walls, security checkpoints, and surveillance cameras, it is one of the most secure areas in the region.

Since its establishment, the Green Zone has been under attack. To most Iraqis, it represents meddling by foreigners (especially with the U.S. Embassy being there) and their own corrupt officials.