Missile attack targets U.S. military base in Iraq

Shafaq News / The United States Central Command confirmed on Thursday an attack by rockets on one of its military bases in Iraq.

According to the statement, at approximately 7:30 AM (Iraq time) on December 20th, a 122mm rocket was fired at Ain Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq.

The statement indicated that no injuries or damages occurred.

Joint Coalition Task Force teams identified the origin point of the attack and handed over the site to Iraqi security forces for investigation.

They seized "a modified flatbed truck equipped to launch up to 5 × 122mm rockets" found at the location. An official security source reported an earlier rocket attack on the periphery of the Ain al-Asad Air Base in the western al-Anbar province of Iraq.