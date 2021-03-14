Minorities representatives to boycott the voting session on the Federal Court Law

Shafaq News / Representatives of religious minorities in the council of Representatives decided today to boycott the voting session on the Federal Court Law.

The council of Representatives intends to hold its session tomorrow to complete voting on the remaining three paragraphs of the Federal Court Law.

The head of the Sabian-Mandaean bloc, Nawfal Al-Nashi, told Shafaq News agency, “Political parties and those who serve foreign agendas think that Islam dominates other religions and prevents their participation in decision-making, given that the Islamic religion is the official religion of the Iraqi state according to the constitution.”

"The seven representatives of minorities decided, during a meeting they held this evening, to boycott the voting session on the court law", as "extremist political Islam prohibits granting a seat for minorities in the Federal Court Council."