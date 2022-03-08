Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ministry of oil demands arresting an Iraqi MP

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-08T08:49:57+0000
Ministry of oil demands arresting an Iraqi MP

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of oil revealed today that it had contracted the joint operations command to arrest Iraqi MP Zahra Hamza Ali al-Bajari.

The Ministry said in a statement today that it had requested JOC to implement the arrest warrant issued by the integrity commission against the "fugitive".

The statement quoted a reliable source saying that al-Bajari is accused of spreading fake news and blackmailing the Basra oil company, in addition to the abuse of power she used to cover up hee crimes, which hindered the implementation of prominent projects in the field of energy in Basra.

The Ministry concluded its statement by calling on the security forces and legislative bodies to put all efforts to arrest al-Bajari.

related

Ministry of Oil provides generator owners with gaz oil and delays tax collection

Date: 2021-05-15 12:12:53
Ministry of Oil provides generator owners with gaz oil and delays tax collection

Ministry of Oil suspends two senior officials 

Date: 2021-06-14 11:33:03
Ministry of Oil suspends two senior officials 