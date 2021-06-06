Ministry of culture's employees call on the three presidencies to dismiss Minister Nadhim

Shafaq News/ Hundreds of employees of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities demanded the dismissal of Minister Hassan Nadhim and his advisors because of their "failure" in managing the Ministry.

A video clip showed an employee in the Ministry reading a statement and saying, "the ministry has collapsed and reached the abyss", calling on the Iraqi three presidencies to intervene and save it.

The statement called for the Parliamentary Culture Committee to manage the Ministry's affairs after the minister's dismissal, to cancel the ministerial orders he previously issued